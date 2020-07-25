We can’t party amid Covid-19 deaths, EFF says of 7th anniversary

The EFF has called on all its members, supporters and well-wishers to dress in black on the 26 July 2020, the organisation’s 7th anniversary, to mourn those who have passed away as a result of Covid-19.

“This day would normally be marked with jubilation, but we cannot, in good conscience, celebrate while over 6 343 people in South Africa have died and there at least 421 996 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country,” the party said in a statement.

“Worldwide there are over 15 million confirmed cases and over 630 000 deaths.

“Fear, sorrow and anguish stalk the streets, taxis, townships, villages, cities and homes.

“We cannot continue as normal when we are losing so many people every day. The anxiety and stress that people face on a daily basis are compounded by the lack of adequate healthcare and by the looming spectre of death concretised by open graves,” the statement said.

“The EFF calls for its 7th anniversary to be used for reflection on the magnitude of the devastation that this disease has caused to families and communities across the country, the continent and the world.”

The EFF conveyed its deepest sympathies and condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones.

“In order to continue being responsible and as part of efforts to fight the spread of the Covid-19, the EFF calls on members of society to stay home, wearing black and watch the 7th Anniversary rally online.”

The anniversary rally will be live on the organisation’s website, www.effonline.org, which will be zero-rated and therefore free to access. All the EFF’s social media pages will broadcast the party’s 7th anniversary rally live.

