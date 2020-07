While the ANC set itself a huge task to deliver freedom, justice and a host of rights under its Freedom Charter launched in 1955, many believe it has not achieved many of its promises contained in the highly celebrated document. One of those is the return of land to the Africans and free education for all. At least 25 years since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the black majority attained the freedom and democracy but there was still lot of questions about economic freedom which was far from being addressed. Instead a chosen few were enjoying the economic freedom...

Instead of spoils of freedom going to the people, government officials were caught in corruption including stealing money meant for poor pensioners and recipients of other grants and money meant for victims of Covid-19.

This sentiment was expressed by political analyst, Somadoda Fikeni, who said the ANC started well post 1994 with the Reconstruction and Development Programme which saw rapid development of houses for the poor. There was also rapid programme of electrification of rural villages and informal settlements and provision of water.

However, analysts said all these had been reversed lately either by corruption or lack of implementation.

“Inequality, poverty and increasing unemployment rate have overshadowed the achievements of the earlier years. The ANC has a good vision and great plans it feel short on implementation,” Fikeni said.

He highlighted the land question, saying the governing party failed on a very crucial issue of land. Land is very important, but going with the lack of implementation of this Freedom Charter promise is the high level of poverty and inequality. Had people had land, at least they would have something to help them economically.

Political analyst, Xolani Dube said the ANC needed to go back and relook the whole Freedom Charter.

“It must look at it clause by clause and implement. There is nothing that the ANC has done. he said. There is no need for plans but implementation,” Dube said.

The promised of opening the doors of learning and teaching as stated in the Freedom Charter had fallen flat. The black schools were characterised by backlogs of various kinds, which made it impossible for the Freedom Charter education clause to be realised.

The analyst said government initially resisted closing schools because it was exposed for failing to implement free and better education for all. The governing party had promised better life for all in 1994 but that had all failed hence people poverty had multiplied.

