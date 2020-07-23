Nelson Mandela Bay to be placed under administration

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has alerted the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality of his intentions to place it under administration.

In doing so, he will invoke Section 139(1) of the Constitution.

In a letter seen by News24, Nqatha said the decision was based on the persistent failure of the metro to fill the mayoral position which has been vacant for more than six months.

This after the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was booted out through a vote of no confidence in December. He was removed after his alliance with the ANC and so-called Black Caucus fell apart. Bobani’s removal led to a vacuum in the metro, forcing the ANC to vote in his deputy, Thsonono Buyeye, as acting mayor.

