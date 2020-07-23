WATCH: ANC whistleblower Vytjie Mentor joins Mashaba’s new party

Former ANC MP and state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, is joining ex-Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s newly established political party, The People’s Dialogue, Mashaba has announced.

“Vytjie was one of the few ANC MPs who were brave enough to stand up and speak out against the state capture taking place in South Africa. At great personal risk, she spoke of how she was offered a ministerial position by the Guptas, in exchange for cancelling SAA’s routes to India, and how she turned it down,” Mashaba said in a statement.

“The testimony provided by Vytjie was critical to Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s investigative report entitled State of Capture. She is believed to have averted an alleged plot by then President Jacob Zuma to impose a state of emergency to prevent his departure from office, and publicly voted for the motion of no confidence against him.

“For all of this, Vytjie has witnessed the true nature of the ANC and its criminality. She has suffered the vilest threats and even attempts on her life for her acts of bravery and yet she stands unafraid and committed to South Africa.

“These are the kinds of people we want to have in the ranks of our new political party – truly dedicated South Africans dedicated to rooting out the looting in our government,” Mashaba said.

“Vytjie brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our new political party, and in our discussions she has expressed her dedication to being involved with us, as the only party capable of unseating the ANC. Nobody knows better how important this task is for our country and I look forward to working with her in growing our new party.

“Our new party is being joined by over 1 000 volunteers on a daily basis now, and South Africans are coming forward in their numbers to be a part of this new political alternative. We have been overwhelmed by the response and the daily requests for membership forms.

“Over the coming weeks we will continue to announce other prominent South Africans who are joining our ranks as we prepare for the launch of the new party at the end of August 2020.

“What is clear, is that our new party will be the only party capable of unseating the ANC and building a prosperous, non-racial and secure future for all South Africans,” Mashaba concluded.

