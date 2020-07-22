Politics 22.7.2020 04:15 pm

Mabuza too sick for NCOP Q&A

Gopolang Moloko
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency(ANA)

The deputy president has in the past flown to Russia seeking medical care for suspected poisoning.

Tomorrow’s Q & A session in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly has been postponed due to Deputy President David Mabuza’s ill health. While the exact details regarding Mabuza’s health are yet to be confirmed, the deputy president is no stranger to close calls.

The National Assembly received an apology from Mabuza.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo have received an apology from Deputy President Mr David Mabuza, that he is unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health,” the presiding officers said in a joint statement.

Mabuza was to appear before the NCOP on Thursday and the National Assembly next week.

“The Deputy President has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery,” reads the statement.

The deputy president has in the past flown to Russia seeking medical care for suspected poisoning. He was also allegedly poisoned during his birthday celebrations and hospitalised for three months.

News of Mabuza’s ill-health comes as two Cabinet ministers were hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, this week.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi were both hospitalised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

