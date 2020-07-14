EFF online store briefly crashes in its first week online

Less than a week after its initial launch, the EFF’s online store seems to have crashed.

All attempts to access the page as of Tuesday morning were unsuccessful and returned with a “this site can’t be reached” error message.

Check out our online store @ https://t.co/0c4q6DbstS. ✊???? pic.twitter.com/TvCFsBvSCn — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 10, 2020

Numerous attempts to reach the EFF communications team for comment about the website’s launch, the manufacturing process of their products, and the site’s crash were unsuccessful as correspondence from the Citizen was acknowledged but never answered.

According to a statement issued by the party on the day the store went live, the store is an “innovative initiative, pioneered by talented young black professionals”.

The party also claimed their store to be “the first of its kind in the political arena” despite the African National Congress having its own online store.

Prior to the site’s crash, the EFF Online store featured a range of products from the moderately priced ‘land and jobs round neck’ t-shirt, priced at a discounted R153 (down form R180) to the EFF sneaker boot priced at R1500.

The site also featured a branded EFF beanie priced at R60, the infamous EFF beret priced at R100, a branded black EFF track pant for R450, a ‘red jacket’ for R850 and the long red puffer jacket, as modelled by the party’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, with a price tag of R1000.

The EFF Online store also offered free shipping for orders with the whopping minimum spend of R1,500.

The launch of the store was met with mixed reviews.

That jacket neh ???????????????? — dr. mlamuli hlatshwayo (@MlamuliSA) July 12, 2020

R850 machina a? Never! ???? I will ask bo my friend if they don't have for R50???? — #PutSouthAfricansfirst (@Ellen50530048) July 11, 2020

Super awesome….. — Uyanda (@NatureReservist) July 12, 2020

Surely this is a joke

???????????????????????????????????? You mean EFF resorts to capitalism and charges the working class thousands to wear this?? Target customers: maids, street vendors, and casuals? — Thabo Qu (@QuThabo) July 12, 2020

How long does it take to deliver? — Oscar (@omashala29) July 12, 2020

Where the poor will get money to buy you building business now the people are frustrated for lost their job u busy selling uniforms — DJ TECKS (@Anelemehlo) July 12, 2020

Great initiative and as always leading in many respects, a trendsetter and torchbearer! This while others are twiddling their fingers and planning what to loot! Talk about leaders of society who have lost their moral compas! Africa Rising! — Dumisani (@Dumisan63696854) July 11, 2020

While others can't even pay their workers Shine @EFFSouthAfrica shine — Rain Sikhosana (@rainsikhosana) July 12, 2020

So much for a pro-socialist movement — The Bikoist (@Mawethungxishe) July 12, 2020

Capitalism so if you can't afford you can't have EFF clothes but you fighting for the poor !???? — Manqoba masidale (@Manqobamasidal1) July 11, 2020

Are you now capitalists? As socialists you are supposed to give for free.

Also where or who makes your regalia? — ????????MuAfrikaDzonga❤???????? (@Palesa99570181) July 11, 2020

I thought you were anti-capitalists. And here, this is capitalism.#PutSouthAfricaFirst#PutSouthAfricansFirst — ????????Make SA Great Again ???????? (@KN_RZA) July 11, 2020

But this is capitalism? Did you guys learn nothing from EFF book club ?? — iMi, Clan #LFC????⚽ (@8acus) July 11, 2020

Desperate aren’t you? According to your constitution, you should be selling the stuff cheap to help people (if they are going to walk around pronting your brand) — TadAwkward (@AwkwardTad) July 12, 2020

I will support you ne…lo tlogeleng ba ba dulang ba leng negative ka everything its not all about capitalism or whatever it show ability and embracing new generations ideas and you are not forcing anyone big up bana ba Africa!!! — @ItumelengNtl (@ntloyamodimo) July 11, 2020

UPDATE: After this article was published, the online store was taken back online and is currently available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.