EFF online store briefly crashes in its first week online

Less than a week after its initial launch, the EFF’s online store seems to have crashed.
All attempts to access the page as of Tuesday morning were unsuccessful and returned with a “this site can’t be reached” error message.
Numerous attempts to reach the EFF communications team for comment about the website’s launch, the manufacturing process of their products, and the site’s crash were unsuccessful as correspondence from the Citizen was acknowledged but never answered.
According to a statement issued by the party on the day the store went live, the store is an “innovative initiative, pioneered by talented young black professionals”.
The party also claimed their store to be “the first of its kind in the political arena” despite the African National Congress having its own online store.
Prior to the site’s crash, the EFF Online store featured a range of products from the moderately priced ‘land and jobs round neck’ t-shirt, priced at a discounted R153 (down form R180) to the EFF sneaker boot priced at R1500.
The site also featured a branded EFF beanie priced at R60, the infamous EFF beret priced at R100, a branded black EFF track pant for R450, a ‘red jacket’ for R850 and the long red puffer jacket, as modelled by the party’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, with a price tag of R1000.
The EFF Online store also offered free shipping for orders with the whopping minimum spend of R1,500.
The launch of the store was met with mixed reviews.
UPDATE: After this article was published, the online store was taken back online and is currently available.
