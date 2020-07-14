Politics 14.7.2020 11:52 am

EFF online store briefly crashes in its first week online

Kaunda Selisho
EFF online store briefly crashes in its first week online

EFF leader Julius Malema alongside EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu wearing R1000 branded EFF jackets from he EFF online store | Image: Twitter / @FloydShivambu

All attempts to access the page as of Tuesday morning were unsuccessful and returned with a ‘this site can’t be reached’ error message.

Less than a week after its initial launch, the EFF’s online store seems to have crashed.

All attempts to access the page as of Tuesday morning were unsuccessful and returned with a “this site can’t be reached” error message.

Numerous attempts to reach the EFF communications team for comment about the website’s launch, the manufacturing process of their products, and the site’s crash were unsuccessful as correspondence from the Citizen was acknowledged but never answered.

A screenshot of the EFF Online store web page on 14 July 2020

According to a statement issued by the party on the day the store went live, the store is an “innovative initiative, pioneered by talented young black professionals”.

The party also claimed their store to be “the first of its kind in the political arena” despite the African National Congress having its own online store.

Prior to the site’s crash, the EFF Online store featured a range of products from the moderately priced ‘land and jobs round neck’ t-shirt, priced at a discounted R153 (down form R180) to the EFF sneaker boot priced at R1500.

A ‘land and jobs now’ t-shirt for sale in the EFF online store | Image: Screenshot

The site also featured a branded EFF beanie priced at R60, the infamous EFF beret priced at R100, a branded black EFF track pant for R450, a ‘red jacket’ for R850 and the long red puffer jacket, as modelled by the party’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, with a price tag of R1000.

A ‘short jacket’ for sale in the EFF online store | Image: Screenshot

The EFF Online store also offered free shipping for orders with the whopping minimum spend of R1,500.

The launch of the store was met with mixed reviews.

UPDATE: After this article was published, the online store was taken back online and is currently available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa, govt slammed from all sides on new alcohol ban 13.7.2020
EFF demands justice in child rape case at George Mukhari Hospital 10.7.2020
Govt official and EFF member allegedly behind ‘racist’ Tracy Zille Twitter account 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday

Covid-19 Daily update: Gauteng now has over 100,000 recorded Covid-19 cases

Business News Winde slams booze ban and warns tourism industry is on its knees

Covid-19 Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy


today in print

Read Today's edition