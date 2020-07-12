EFF leadership accuses MPs of not having a proper understanding of party policies

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders who do not wish to be named have lambasted some of the party’s MPs for being reactionary in the course of their work and not understanding party policy.

According to a recent report by City Press, this comes after EFF members in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted against the Civil Union Amendment Bill last week.

If it is signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the bill would repeal section 6 of the Civil Union Act which grants marriage officers the right to refuse to marry same-sex couples citing their conscience, religion or beliefs.

“The problem with our members and MPs is that they are programmed to reject everything that comes from the ANC,” an unnamed senior EFF leader told the publication, before adding “I don’t think those members knew what they were rejecting when they voted against the bill.”

The EFF leader then told the publication that the party would be “embarking” on a process to hold those who rejected the bill accountable for their actions and their lack of understanding of the party’s stance in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

The party even went as far as issuing an apology to the LGBTQI+ community last week in addition to stating their aforementioned promise to hold the three members who voted against the bill to account.

EFF Statement on the Passing of the Civil Union Amendment Bill by the National Council of Provinces. pic.twitter.com/LtP7FsEZkN — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 2, 2020

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.