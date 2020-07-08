WATCH: The whole of SA must be repossessed and redistributed, says Shivambu in fiery lecture

In a virtual lecture series by the EFF to discuss the party’s seven cardinal pillars, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu got tounges wagging when he focused his address on the debate of land expropriation without compensation, adding that it was non-negotiable and would happen to rectify the injustices of apartheid and colonialism.

“What is our approach? We do we mean when we say the state must be the custodian of all land and distribute it equally? We must understand the context so that we know the pillars of economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Shivambu maintains that the EFF’s position remains that South Africa will have to be repossessed if proper land redistribution for the benefit of all is to happen.

As both the EFF and ANC spearhead talks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, Shivambu maintains there was the existence of all indigenous people in South Africa before colonisation.

“We have always been here. We knew about mining. The colonists arrived and because of military discipline, we lost.

“As part of forcing black people out of the land, they passed the Glen Grey Act, which said blacks must pay tax to the colonial regime. If you did not pay the tax, they were going to burn your households.

“Our approach is to change the Constitution.”

Billions have been spent by the ruling party in an attempt to redistribute land to no real shift as white people still occupy those places, he said.

“We need to repossess the whole of South Africa, make sure that the whole land is under the custodianship.

“The approach of repossessing land piece by piece does not work.”

