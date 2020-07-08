Politics 8.7.2020 05:35 am

Limpopo councils spend most money on finance depts, DA wants probe

Alex Matlala
Limpopo councils spend most money on finance depts, DA wants probe

DA Mayor at Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality Marlene Van Staden seated next to DA Limpopo Provincial Leader Jacques Smalle | Image: Twitter

Limpopo municipalities spent 54% of their wage bill on financial departments, apart from paying tens of millions to consultants, the party charged.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo wants MEC for cooperative governance, housing and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu to conduct urgent skills audits in all the municipal finance departments.

The province has 27 district and local municipalities whose day-to-day functions are overseen by Makamu’s department.

The party’s call for urgent skills audit comes after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s municipal audit outcomes for 2018-2019 released last week showed that Limpopo municipalities spent 54% of their wage bill on their financial departments.

“This percentage is recorded as the highest nationally. The province was followed by North West, which spent 45% of its wage bill on municipal finance departments,” the DA said in a statement. “Only Gauteng spent more on consultants, amounting to just over R341 million.”

According to the Makwetu’s report, the biggest spenders on their finance departments in the province were:

  • Mopani District – 172%;
  • Mogalakwena – 144%; and
  • Polokwane – 128%.

DA provincial leader and spokesperson for cooperative governance Jacques Smalle said the three municipalities also spent the most on consultants, with Polokwane paying R69.6 million; Mogalakwena R54 million; and the Mopani district municipality R34 million.

“The DA is concerned that this huge wage bill … leaves little to make appointments that can directly impact grassroots service delivery,” said Smalle.

Acting spokesperson for the Limpopo government, Kenny Mathivha, said according to the auditor-general’s report, Limpopo was making progress to improve financial management systems.

“To my knowledge, municipalities not doing well financially in the province are those governed by the DA such as Modimolle/ Mookgophong and Thabazimbi,” said Mathivha.

news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Investigate Free State municipalities for crimes – Cope 7.7.2020
WATCH: Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader 7.7.2020
Think Piece: Makwetu speaks into a void, as graft won’t be tackled 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists

Fashion & Beauty We visit a barber to test safety compliance

Our Kids Your toddler does not want to wear a mask? Here are ways to encourage them


today in print

Read Today's edition