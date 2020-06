Cracks are beginning to widen in the Limpopo ANC as more and more district municipalities embark on the reshuffling of members of the mayoral committees without first consulting the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC). The move has angered provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, who claimed he was insulted by regional leaders and municipal bosses when he asked them to reverse the decisions. Lekganyane, who branded the reshuffles as contentious and divisive, told The Citizen the ANC was a “broad church” and that the party was about to crack the whip on those who defied its policy protocol in order to please...

Cracks are beginning to widen in the Limpopo ANC as more and more district municipalities embark on the reshuffling of members of the mayoral committees without first consulting the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

The move has angered provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, who claimed he was insulted by regional leaders and municipal bosses when he asked them to reverse the decisions.

Lekganyane, who branded the reshuffles as contentious and divisive, told The Citizen the ANC was a “broad church” and that the party was about to crack the whip on those who defied its policy protocol in order to please their own political agendas.

Limpopo has five regions, Peter Mokaba, Vhembe, Waterberg, Mopani and Sekhukhune. The move to reshuffle councillors was started last month by Limpopo Premier and ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha when he fired public works executive committee member Monicca Mochadi for allegedly sleeping on the job. A few weeks later, the Vhembe district municipality and Capricorn district followed suit.

The Waterberg district municipality last year embarked on a reshuffling that ruffled feathers and caused huge political discord within the party in the province.

Lekganyane, who is seen by many as the party’s engine, was left baffled as he only learnt about them in corridors and on street corners.

According to independent political analyst Elvis Masoga, in terms of the ANC constitution and policy protocols, before any lower leadership structure can take a major decision, it must first consult a higher leadership structure, like the PEC. Masoga said this consultative principle applied to all leadership structures of the ANC.

“The ANC’s appointment and reshuffling of deployed cadres … has always been implemented in the ruling party since the dawn of democracy in 1994,” he said. “The most instrumental and defining cornerstone is that any reshuffling of deployees must meet the requirements of proper consultation with a relevant senior leadership structure.

“Mathabatha’s humble demeanor and consultative leadership style has created a fertile ground for plurality of views and diversity of opinions within the ruling party in the province. But constructive factionalism should never be associated with counterproductive toxic factionalism.

“The only crippling danger that engulfs the ANC is toxic factionalism that manifests itself in the form of chronic ill discipline, crass materialism, utter disrespect towards senior leadership structures, endemic corruption, self-enrichment, predatory tendencies, belligerent populism and kleptocratic psychosis.”

A PEC member, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said the ANC in the province was divided through factional battles. He said the party had been divided since the road to Nasrec where President Cyril Ramaphosa triumphed over Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“Matters came to a head when the national leadership of the ANC set aside deputy party leader Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza for allegedly having a hand in the collapse of the now

defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

“Now, the wounded slate, which lost at Nasrec, is regrouping itself ahead of three regional elective conferences earmarked to take place late this year,” said the source.

