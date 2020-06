Amid a raging debate sparked by the ANC’s rebuke of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s support for Israel, a political analyst and reverend yesterday entered the fray, lambasting the ruling party as being “hypocritical”. Party national spokesperson Pule Mabe this week said the ANC was concerned about Mogoeng entering the arena of political commentary, when – during a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post – he reportedly described as lopsided South Africa’s position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Mabe described as “unfortunate for the chief justice to state that the government policy was binding upon himself and that he was not seeking...

Amid a raging debate sparked by the ANC’s rebuke of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s support for Israel, a political analyst and reverend yesterday entered the fray, lambasting the ruling party as being “hypocritical”.

Party national spokesperson Pule Mabe this week said the ANC was concerned about Mogoeng entering the arena of political commentary, when – during a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post – he reportedly described as lopsided South Africa’s position on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Mabe described as “unfortunate for the chief justice to state that the government policy was binding upon himself and that he was not seeking to reject it, but then clearly and openly opposes it as a citizen”.

ALSO READ: EFF joins criticism of Chief Justice Mogoeng’s utterances over Israel

The ANC, said Mabe, supported human rights and “stood with the oppressed Palestinians who are living under Israeli apartheid”.

In a sharp reaction, political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and Reverend Reuben Chapasuka, came out in support of Mogoeng, with Mathekga saying the ANC was “hypocritical, because when the chief justice expresses views that they like, they are happy”.

Chapasuka of the South Africa: Cape To Cairo Israel Mission said Mogoeng’s occupied “a political office” but remained neutral on legal matters.

“I thought we were in an independent country, where people enjoy freedom of speech,” he said.

“I don’t think he should be influenced on which route to take because a political party moves in another direction.”

Meanwhile, South African Friends of Israel (Safi) has closed ranks behind Mogoeng, calling on the ANC to “leave the chief justice alone”, following attacks on him by the ruling party for supporting Israel.

Safi said an attack on Mogoeng “for expressing his Christian views” was “a direct attack on freedom of religion and expression”.

In a statement issued by Reverend Reuben Chapasuka, Pastor Barry Isaacs and Apostle Mpho Mosoeu, the clerics said the ANC was portrayed as “a broad church of differing views”.

“Yet, following its personal attack on the chief justice, it would seem that it is being hijacked by those with their own foreign policy agenda, such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, who deny Jews and Christians their Biblical connections to Israel.

“We furthermore see this as an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary, according to the constitution,” said Safi. “As Christian South Africans, we will not be silenced.

“We will not tolerate the undermining of our democracy by those with a narrow agenda. We will not have our connection to Israel undermined.

“We are united in our support of the chief justice and applaud his convictions to speak out as a Christian believer.”

Safi said it strongly supported the “unbreakable religious and spiritual connection between South African Christians and the Holy Land of Israel and condemn those who are trying to break that bond”.

“We fully support the right of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to express his support for peace in the Holy Land.

“We denounce those who are mischievously misinterpreting his message towards their hateful agenda,” it said. “The chief justice said that South Africa could play a positive role in bringing about peace and that we as South Africans are denying ourselves a wonderful opportunity of being a game-changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation.

“He went on to say that the people of SA is an asset we must use around the world to bring peace when there is no peace and to mediate effectively, based on rich experience.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.