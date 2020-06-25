Politics 25.6.2020 10:41 am

WATCH: Malema gets grilled live on VBS bank

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Malema gets grilled live on VBS bank

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a press conference, September 5, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

The EFF leader says journalists are allowed to ask him anything, including questions on the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

EFF leader Julius Malema is being publicly interrogated on the VBS Bank saga by a panel of journalists.

Malema tweeted that the public interrogation comes after SABC journalist Samkelo Maseko asked during an NPA briefing whether links between the EFF leader and the party and the bank were being investigated “even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA”.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi recently briefed the country on the progress of prosecutions after the disappearance of over R2 billion, which led to the liquidation of VBS Bank.

Malema challenged the journalist to put together five of his colleagues from media houses he trusts, who would publicly interrogate him on the bank scandal.

“These journalists can ask whatever question they wish, from VBS, bank statements, On Point, and the so-called collapse of Limpopo,” Malema tweeted.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court doesn’t believe VBS accused can’t afford R100K bail each 18.6.2020
‘We’re broke’ – VBS looting suspects ask for reduction in bail amount 18.6.2020
WATCH: Shamila Batohi says ‘wheels of justice are turning’ for VBS looters 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Not much scientific merit in banning smoking, says top scientist

Education SA failed its pupils during pandemic – UN report

Government ‘Failing’ municipalities to get hefty slice of virus money pie

Covid-19 Lockdown’s limitation of rights mustn’t become new norm, warn academics

Courts SANDF soldiers who went AWOL in Cuba get fired… again


today in print

Read Today's edition