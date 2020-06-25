WATCH: Malema gets grilled live on VBS bank

EFF leader Julius Malema is being publicly interrogated on the VBS Bank saga by a panel of journalists.

Malema tweeted that the public interrogation comes after SABC journalist Samkelo Maseko asked during an NPA briefing whether links between the EFF leader and the party and the bank were being investigated “even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA”.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi recently briefed the country on the progress of prosecutions after the disappearance of over R2 billion, which led to the liquidation of VBS Bank.

Malema challenged the journalist to put together five of his colleagues from media houses he trusts, who would publicly interrogate him on the bank scandal.

“These journalists can ask whatever question they wish, from VBS, bank statements, On Point, and the so-called collapse of Limpopo,” Malema tweeted.