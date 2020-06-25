Malema denies VBS links, points to ANC involvement

In an effort to be accessible to journalists in addressing allegations of the EFF being implicated in the “looting of VBS” bank funds, EFF leader Julius Malema said he saw it fitting to face the allegations head-on, in a conversation with various political reporters in order tackle unanswered questions.

Moving straight to a Polokwane “On-Point Investments” tender matter before the court, which Malema was implicated in through his family trust, Malema said he had never avoided any court processes before the court.

On VBS allegations, Malema said government should not have put the bank under curatorship.

“Rescue a black bank and arrest the perpetrators. Why should it be closed now? Let’s arrest criminal elements and rescue the bank.

“I’ve never spoken to VBS people. I’ve never had any dealings with VBS people.

“I’ve got no one close to me who benefitted from VBS bank.”

Fielding a question on why a Mahuna Investments credit card was always used in the same vicinity as Malema, Malema said it was his brother’s card, and he could not attest as to why the card was used where he was.

“From where I stand, my brothers have done nothing wrong.”

He said he never benefited any cent from VBS, before explaining that he could not verify how his brother or cousins settled a bill to a meal or drinks he had consumed.

“My family has engaged in clean business.”