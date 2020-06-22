Covid-19 22.6.2020 11:58 am

DA submits complaint about KZN health MEC to public protector

MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu | Image: Twitter @kzngov

The party says that the lack of current information being disseminated by the MEC and her department is placing the lives of many of KZN’s communities at risk.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has submitted a formal complaint to the public protector alleging the abuse of executive authority by KZN health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu as a result of undue delays in releasing up-to-date Covid-19 information in the province.

DA MPL Rishigen Viranna said the complaint was submitted on Friday 19 June in terms of Section 6(4)(iii) of the Public Protector Act (Act 23 of 1994).

“The DA believes that the lack of current information being disseminated by the MEC and her department is placing the lives of many of KZN’s communities at risk. We also regard her actions as an abuse of her executive authority.

“Information about a global pandemic that is wreaking havoc in our country should never be considered classified. That goes against Section 32(1)(a) of the Constitution which determines that everyone has a right of access to any information held by the State.

“The DA firmly believes in patient confidentiality, which is why we called for the release of anonymised information in the PAIA, as is done in the Western Cape and Gauteng. This data allows individuals to realise the spread of Covid-19 within their communities and they are more inclined to stick to preventative measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Viranna.

The party said a failure to share information on Covid-19 could lead to stigmatisation.

“At this stage when we require the cooperation of people to disclose, self-isolate and protect others, sharing of this data will allow them to do so without community backlash.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

