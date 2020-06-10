Limpopo ANC NEC to discuss Vhembe bigwigs’ reshuffling

The provincial executive committee of the ANC in Limpopo will this week discuss the controversial council reshuffling of three bigwigs in the Vhembe district municipality.

The party’s provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, said certain quarters within the ANC were disgruntled because of the move.

“We received the matter on Monday last week and we have since decided to meet up with the regional executive committee of the Vhembe region to discuss the matter in length,” Lekganyane said on Tuesday.

The district’s executive mayor, Dowelani Nenguda, told The Citizen yesterday that the reshuffling took place on 31 May.

“The primary objective was to enhance the rate of service delivery in the district and its four subregions and the entire community of the Vhembe region.

“I have consulted extensively on the matter with the right voices and I believe that was the best decision I ever took … to take this municipality forward,” he said.

The reshuffled bigwigs – Joe Chabane (formerly corporate), Robert Magada (member of the municipal committee planning department) and Radamba Ndivhuwo (MMC finance) – are all apparently from the same Phiriphiri ANC cluster from which Nenguda hails.

Sources in Thohoyandou on Tuesday said they believed the reshuffling was not because the three were “snoring on the job” but because they had their own political preferences for the position of the chairperson.

The region had been expected to hold its elective conference from 29 to 31 May, but it was postponed due to the lockdown.

Nenguda was expected to battle it out with former Thulamela municipal manager and ANC provincial spokesman Makonde Mathivha for the position of regional chair.

It was further alleged the three who had been reshuffled did not support Nenguda for the position, due to protracted factional battles raging in Vhembe.

Other sources claimed Nenguda had executive powers to fire those who did not support him and hire those who were politically aligned with him.

Matters in the region came to a head last Saturday when the police in Limpopo arrested one of the employees who was fired. Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed Ndivhuwo had been arrested for intimidation.

He allegedly sent a video clip that contained sounds of gunfire to Nenguda and the mayor of the Thulamela municipality, Avhashoni Tshifhango. The two mayors opened cases of intimidation against Ndivhuwo at the Thohoyandou police station.

“I can confirm I opened a case of intimidation against Ndivhuwo because I felt threatened, frightened and no longer safe after I watched the video,” said Nenguda this week.

Ndivhuwo appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.

He will reappear on Wednesday next week for a formal bail application.

