Solidarity Fund publicly thanks EFF for their R6m donation

The Solidarity Fund has publicly thanked the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for their second donation that will help assist in critical interventions presented by Covid-19.

Chairman of the fund Gloria Serobe said on Friday in a thank you letter that their generous contribution of R6 million will help in the health, humanitarian, and solidarity campaign to mobilise citizens to flatten the curve.

The fund is currently directly supporting the health care system by providing medical supplies for frontline workers and humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.

Serobe said: “To date, the significant effort to launch and mobilise the fund has all been done on a pro bono basis and therefore monies spent has been applied directly to high impact disbursements and thus your contribution will be used utilised to achieve this maximum impact and unity action.”

Serobe thanked the EFF for trusting them to assist the country in combating Covid-19 and that their acts of partnership and collaboration will be of great assistance.

Because of this, the fund decided to publish their donation publically to promote solidarity, said Serobe.

On Twitter, the EFF acknowledged the thank you letter.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.