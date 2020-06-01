Politics 1.6.2020 02:03 pm

DA calls for ‘delinquent’ Myeni to step down from state-owned company board

Citizen reporter
SAA lost at least $100m (R15bn) in annual revenue due to Myeni’s scuttling of a MoU between the national carrier and Emirates. Image: Moneyweb

The party says since her appointment at the board’s entity, which is responsible for the distribution of power supply in the Mangaung Metro, it has become almost bankrupt.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on “delinquent Dudu Myeni” to step down from the board of state-owned company Centlec as its deputy chairperson.

DA councillor in Mangaung Dirk Kotze said the party welcomed the high court judgment that declared Myeni as a delinquent director.

Kotze said Myeni was appointed by the ANC in a closed council meeting in July 2016.

“Her annual salary for this position is R274,000 per annum. During the meeting, the DA objected the appointment and stated clearly that this was cadre deployment of the highest order. The city manager, advocate Tankiso Mea, stated that her experience as a businesswoman and serving on several companies’ boards, was an adequate motivation for her to be appointed immediately. The appointment was approved with a majority vote by the ANC caucus,” Kotze said.

He said Myeni was appointed shortly after she was sacked as chairperson of the troubled national airliner South African Airways (SAA).

“Since her appointment, the affairs of Centlec, an entity that is responsible for the distribution of power supply in the Mangaung Metro, has gone from bad to almost bankruptcy. Centlec received a qualified report from the auditor-general.

“The past four years the Centlec Board has not met on a regular basis and it is estimated that only four board meetings were held during this period. This is evident, as daily complaints from the residents are received by councillors, reporting intermittent power interruptions and streetlights not working for months.

“The ANC-led Mangaung metro has once again failed the residents with cadre deployment. The DA will request the appointed administrator, advocate Mofokeng, to ask Dudu Myeni to step down with immediate effect. The DA will make a stand against cadre deployment and keep the ANC accountable for their votes in council.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

