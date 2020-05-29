Level 3 regulations are once again illogical, irrational and lack any scientific basis – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again voiced their displeasure on the ongoing regulations during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Minister of Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced Level 3 regulations on Thursday, which include that the sale of alcohol will be allowed from Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm, and exercise between 6am- 6pm.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said in a statement the government continued to show that it was unable to manage the lockdown in a manner that had originally attracted the full support of all political parties and citizens.

The main opposition party said they were concerned the government did not give an explanation on why other businesses and institutions such as restaurants could not operate with the same levels of safety when churches are allowed to reopen.

Hoosen said the continued ban on the sale of cigarettes with no justifiable reasons: “Cigarettes should be sold which will bring an end to the booming illicit trade, which is costing us billions of rands and harming millions of consumers.”

Despite relaxed regulations on exercise, the DA still sees no rational argument why anyone cannot exercise at any time, and how doing so will contribute to the spread of the virus.

They are also concerned with the regulation of single parents needing to apply for a permit to transport their child or children from one house to another.

Hoosen said it was illogical, especially when people would now be allowed to buy alcohol easily.

“This provision is a huge and costly inconvenience for single parents and it is our view that this should be removed entirely from the regulations.”

A court bid by a group of hairdressers to be allowed to go back to work was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, the DA believes the government should have allowed beauty salons to reopen in Level 3.

“There is no justifiable reason why government finds it acceptable to allow dozens of commuters to travel on planes and taxis, yet a salon cannot operate with five persons with the same levels of safety and sanitation protocols.”

Hoosen said the political party would continue to use every means necessary, including the courts, to fight the ‘heavy-handed authoritarian’ lockdown regulations.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

