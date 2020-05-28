Politics 28.5.2020 09:53 am

DA welcomes Abel Sithole’s appointment as PIC CEO

Citizen reporter
DA welcomes Abel Sithole’s appointment as PIC CEO

File image.

The party says Sithole’s extensive experience, spanning insurance and retirement fund industries, will prove invaluable in efforts to stabilise the PIC.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the appointment of Abel Sithole as the new Public Investment Corporation chief executive officer (CEO).

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment on Wednesday, confirming that Cabinet had approved that the board of directors of the PIC proceed with Sithole’s appointment as CEO and executive director of the board of directors for a period of five years.

In a statement, DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis said Sithole’s extensive experience, spanning insurance and retirement fund industries, will prove invaluable in efforts to stabilise the PIC and ensure a return of sound corporate governance.

“Sithole already has urgent issues to attend to on his first day at work. The first and most urgent task will be to implement the recommendations of the Mphati Commission into the affairs of the Commission. 

“One of the Commission’s recommendations was that the report be forwarded to the NPA and all relevant authorities so that necessary steps can be taken against those who were found to have acted inappropriately,” he said.

Hill-Lewis further said Sithole needed to launch a full-scale review of all existing deals between the PIC and Sekunjalo Investment Holdings in order to recoup any money that was invested in Sekunjalo companies without delay.

“The Commission Report painted a scathing picture of the unholy alliance between Survé’s Sekunjalo Holdings and the former PIC CEO, Dan Matjila. 

“More importantly, Mr Sithole’s performance will be measured by how well he protects the PIC from the ANC government’s repeated attempts to raid the fund and subsidise its poor handling of the economy,” he said.

The MP added the DA stood ready to work with Sithole in ensuring that the PIC stuck to its original mandate of creating value for government employees, who are its major shareholders.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How Abel Sithole rose above 200 others to become the new PIC boss 28.5.2020
DA retrenches staff but denies it has money trouble 27.5.2020
Mboweni confirms Abel Sithole as new PIC CEO 27.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa

Covid-19 Pick n Pay outlet, 8 other Gauteng stores closed for contravening regulations

Investigation SANDF probe clears soldiers of killing Collins Khosa, saying he was only ‘pushed and clapped’

Business Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally


today in print

Read Today's edition