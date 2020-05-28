 
 
Politics 28.5.2020 06:10 am

Political leaders celebrate new freedom to worship

Eric Naki
Political leaders celebrate new freedom to worship

Auwal mosque, central Cape Town. Picture: TripAdvisor

The announcement came as a long overdue relief for the Christians, Muslims, Jewish and other faiths, that could not worship during the lockdown.

Religious leaders and worshippers of various faiths were in celebratory mood hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on their gatherings, allowing for 50 people at time. As it became clear that lockdown would be with SA for quite a while, with the prediction of escalating infections and deaths by Covid-19, the announcement came as a long overdue relief for the Christians, Muslims, Jewish and other faiths, that could not worship during the lockdown. During the lockdown, the Christians spent their Easter away from the churches and could not celebrate Palm Sunday; Muslims could not conduct...
