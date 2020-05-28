Political leaders celebrate new freedom to worship

Religious leaders and worshippers of various faiths were in celebratory mood hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on their gatherings, allowing for 50 people at time. As it became clear that lockdown would be with SA for quite a while, with the prediction of escalating infections and deaths by Covid-19, the announcement came as a long overdue relief for the Christians, Muslims, Jewish and other faiths, that could not worship during the lockdown. During the lockdown, the Christians spent their Easter away from the churches and could not celebrate Palm Sunday; Muslims could not conduct...

Religious leaders and worshippers of various faiths were in celebratory mood hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on their gatherings, allowing for 50 people at time.

As it became clear that lockdown would be with SA for quite a while, with the prediction of escalating infections and deaths by Covid-19, the announcement came as a long overdue relief for the Christians, Muslims, Jewish and other faiths, that could not worship during the lockdown.

During the lockdown, the Christians spent their Easter away from the churches and could not celebrate Palm Sunday; Muslims could not conduct their gatherings at mosques and missed the celebration of Eid, while Jews were unable to mark the Pesach or Passover.

Recently, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies created a R9-million fund to provide help to feed communities most affected by the pandemic. The board said a part of it was a generous contribution from an anonymous donor, while the balance was given by various Jewish organisations and community members.

Ramaphosa, in his announcement, said religious leaders would also be recognised as “essential frontline workers in the battle against the spread of the Coronavirus”.

Ganief Hendricks, leader of Al Jama-ah, which represented mainly Muslims in parliament, said the party leaders had no quarrel when Ramaphosa told them the restrictions were logically applied.

“The easing of the regulations means we can perform our obligatory congregational Friday prayers and celebrate the Haj in July,” Hendricks said.

“Muslims who fasted the month of Ramadan, just missed out celebrating Eid on Monday, but those who fasted the extra six optional days after celebrating Eid without communal prayers will be able to perform the compulsory congregation Juma-ah prayer on Friday for the first time after about 60 days in lockdown.”

He said a master plan for Friday’s congregation prayers has already been worked out in their stronghold town of Umzinto in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Al Jama-ah thanks President Ramaphosa for having the wisdom of Solomon in starting to ease the regulations on gatherings and opening mosques, churches and temples in Level 3.

“Al Jama-ah is already working on another silver bullet to double the number under lockdown Level 2,” said Hendricks.

Change party leader Lesiba Molokomme welcomed the announcement, saying the president had reignited the sacred hope of more than 86% of the South African population with the reopening of places of worship.

“The president’s acknowledgement of South Africans as a people of deep faith is a refresher and with this he has gained himself a huge prayer group. Change has been calling for the reopening of places of worship and we really are grateful to God and welcome the announcement,” Molokomme said.

“The church, mosques, synagogues and temples are trusted and are therefore expected to lead by example and won’t let the country down.

“We also appeal to all the people of faith to respect the president’s call for the National Prayer Day to be held on Sunday. With God nothing is too hard,” Molokomme said.

Cope’s Dennis Bloem said the party welcomed the move. He said although the limiting of congregants to 50 under Level 3 would be a challenge for bigger churches, they rely on the fact that religious leaders were responsible people who guided people during difficult times.

Bloem said it was long overdue that religious leaders were recognised as essential frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

The African Transformation Movement said “it is important for the state to realise the role played by spiritual counsellors, especially in the African context where many of our communities find assistance, and the continued work they do in alleviating virus-related sicknesses from manifesting”.

In a statement, the party said they welcomed the inclusion of the spiritual counsellors as part of “essential service providers”, to ensure that the spiritual wellbeing of many communities is attended to in such trying times.

“This inclusion will go a long way in contributing towards the fight against the coronavirus.”

They, however, expressed their disappointment in the exclusion of African indigenous churches from the consultations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.