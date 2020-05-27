ATM hails government’s decision to relax lockdown rules for churches

While many have questioned the government’s decision to allow churches to resume operations under very strict conditions, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has welcomed the decision.

“Noting the many spiritual challenges posed by the outbreak, it is important for the state to realise the role played by spiritual counsellors, especially in the African context where many of our communities find assistance, and the continued work they do in alleviating virus-related sicknesses from manifesting,” said the ATM in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The party was founded in 2018 with the backing of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ. The council is supported by millions of congregants. It is currently under the leadership of Vuyolwethu Zungula.

ATM primarily welcomes the classification of spiritual counsellors as an essential service because of the importance they place on the spiritual wellbeing of the country’s residents.

“This inclusion will go a long way in contributing towards the fight against the coronavirus,” added the ATM.

The ATM also noted the importance of belief systems not readily welcomed or understood by “the Western world” as they serve a large section of the African population.

“As some turn to psychologists and psychiatrists, it is equally important to note that other people align mostly with the various alternatives such as Izangoma and Maghira (spiritual healers), whose belief systems do not conform to and can never be understood by Western faith.”

The party is also happy about the 50-people-per service limit that was afforded to funerals at the beginning of the lockdown.

However, they are not happy about what they call the marginalisation of African Indigenous Churches and African faith in the consultation process during the various stages of consultation during the lockdown.

“Churches that are not member churches of the SACC cannot be represented by the SACC,” said the ATM in reference to the South African Council of Churches, who were invited to give input and provide representation for the religious sector during the consultation process.

“Government has a duty to dispel perceptions [that] SACC is the mouthpiece of churches in South Africa by consulting with all religious denominations, especially the marginalised churches such as the Zionist, Apostolic churches, the Nazareth Baptist Church, the revelation Church of God, the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ and Rivers of Living Waters Ministries.”

The party concluded by urging all members of society to continue adhering to lockdown regulations.

