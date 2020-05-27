Politics 27.5.2020 12:01 pm

Low-grade civil war is playing out in NCCC and Cabinet, claims DA

Citizen reporter
Low-grade civil war is playing out in NCCC and Cabinet, claims DA

Cyril Ramaphosa is congratulated by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 54th ANC conference in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

This comes after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma cancelled two national briefings this week regarding how Level 3 lockdown will be implemented.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says they are appalled at the “shambolic” handling of the Level 3 regulations which were supposed to have been given to the country on Tuesday.

This comes after Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has delayed two national briefings this week regarding how Level 3 lockdown will be implemented, and in particular, which businesses will be allowed to operate, and how they will be affected.

“We have now been subjected to two successive cancellations where South Africans would be told what life would be like under Level 3,” said DA MP Dean Macpherson in a statement on Wednesday.

Macpherson said should the government have a press conference by Thursday, the matter would leave businesses and workers with one working day’s notice on how they should proceed when the country moves to Level 3 on 1 June.

“This is simply not good enough as many question marks remain regarding health protocols for each sector and trading hours for the liquor industry.

“These protocols may be complex and require time to implement in many industries. To give such short notice may render many sectors unable to open due to lack of compliance,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mystery after NDZ cancels two national addresses this week.

The MP further said it was very clear that there was a “low-grade civil war” playing out in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet over these regulations which has resulted in the consecutive cancellations”.

“The ministers and president can not agree on what the regulations should look like is now abundantly obvious while the country is left wondering what Monday may look like.

Without firm leadership by the president and a good session of ‘bashing heads’ together in the command council, South Africans will remain at the mercy of inept and incompetent ministers who are charged with putting these regulations together.

“As each day passes, the contempt that this government has for the country and those trying to protect their livelihoods becomes more apparent,” he said.

Macpherson concluded saying that it was critical that thee regulations were released immediately and the needs of the country were put above the disagreements within government.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mystery after NDZ cancels two national addresses this week 27.5.2020
Widespread hunger demands our attention 27.5.2020
Yes to lady president, no to NDZ 27.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition