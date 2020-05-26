Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

The coronavirus affects everybody and any attempt to racialise it is misleading, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in response to a question by an EFF MP, who wanted a demographic breakdown of Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize briefed members of the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause asked Mkhize for a demographic breakdown of Covid-19 infections.

“This information is very important because we can’t at this point generalise,” she said.

She also said the “ruling party with their white friends” controls the economy.

“You have eased the lockdown regulations and this poses a danger to the people of South Africa.”

Mkhize said the virus has infected South Africans across the board.

“To try and racialise this infection – whether it is poor or rich, whether it is black or white – may be misleading,” he said.

He said the virus could attack anyone.

“It’s not linked to whether you’re black or white, you can be infected or not infected,” he said.

He said the decision to ease the lockdown was “carefully weighed” by the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet.

“You can rest assured – and members of the public – everything has been considered to take the step we have taken.”

He said they took into account a “whole lot of science” and other information from various sources.

“The member was even thinking that we have white friends that were advising us. Let me say that the government doesn’t have such friends.”

