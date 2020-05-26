DA bemoans Sisulu’s appointment of ‘failed ex-minister’ as water services advisor

The Democratic Alliance (DA) expressed their disapproval following the appointment of “failed ex-minister” Susan Shabangu as Water Services advisor by Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu.

Shabangu’s appointment comes after Sisulu has been facing scrutiny in recent weeks from the DA for her alleged involvement in tender meddling at the Amatola and Lepelle Water boards.

In a statement on Tuesday, DA MP Emma Powell said the appointment was revealed in a reply to a parliamentary question put to Sisulu.

“Shabangu is the latest in a long list of incompetent and unqualified cadres appointed by Sisulu to fill lucrative positions in her technically bankrupt department.

“Shabangu’s track record in government speaks for itself and she resigned from parliament last year after being denied a position on President Ramaphosa’s cabinet,” she said.

READ MORE: Sisulu appoints Terry Motau to lead team reviewing corruption in water and sanitation dept.

Powell further said “failed ex-minister” Bathabile Dlamini and “failed ex-NDPP” Menzi Simelane, who were also appointed by Sisulu earlier this year, were subject to scathing findings by the Constitutional Court.

“This latest appointment is indicative of Sisulu’s absolute disregard for the people of this nation, already languishing under the crushing weight of drought, disease and endemic ANC government incompetence.

“Sisulu’s penchant for appointing incompetent and unqualified cadres to lucrative taxpayer-funded positions in her Department further flies in the face of her ongoing “Sisulu anti-corruption” PR campaign,” she said.

The MP continued to say that the DA would add Shabangu’s appointment to the long list of “irregular appointments” already submitted to the Public Protector for investigation.

ALSO READ: DA calls Sisulu’s decision to appoint Motau ‘a gross conflict of interest’.

Earlier this month, AmaBhungane reported the chief executives of both Amatola Water and Lepelle Northern Water claimed they were being targeted because they were standing in the way of efforts to manipulate tenders and appoint a well-connected company for drought relief programmes.

At the heart of the accusations is Mphumzi Mdekazi, a close confidant and adviser to Sisulu, Amatola Water chief executive Vuyo Zitumane and her Lepelle Northern Water counterpart Phineas Legodi.

Zitumane and Legodi, who were placed on “precautionary suspension”, both stated in affidavits that Mdekazi and Sisulu’s department had tried to pressure them into using a technology called sand water abstraction, to extract water from sandy riverbeds.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.