DA accuses ANC Ekurhuleni of continuing to politicise Covid-19 food relief

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has in Ekurhuleni has accused the African National Congress (ANC) in the region of politicising Covid-19 food relief.

DA councillor in the Ekurhuleni caucus Kade Guerreiro said the DA “has been reliable informed that the ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni has turned the food relief bank into a political programme despite numerous calls” from it to work together during the Covid-19 crisis for the benefit of all needy residents.

“The official City of Ekurhuleni Facebook page further indicates that the ANC is steering the city’s food relief programme, which is tantamount to electioneering.

“In one such post at 1.15pm on 21 May 2020, the chief whip of council, councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, could be seen delivering food parcels in full ANC regalia.

“The food bank represents the City of Ekurhuleni and not any particular political party.

“Unfortunately, it appears the rules do not apply to the ANC members,” said Guerreiro.

Today Executive Mayor Cllr Mzwandile Masina received food donation from Progressive Business Forum which will contribute to the city's foodbank #COVID-19 #CoEfoodbank #apartnershipthatworks Posted by City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Receiving a food donation from Progressive Business Forum on 21 May, which contributed to the city’s food bank, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina welcomed, among others, councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and said, jokingly, that the red berets were present because “fighters they don’t want the ANC to steal the food”.

Guerreiro said ANC councillors distributing food parcels while wearing party regalia made it appear as if the ANC was “more focused on electioneering”.

“In another Facebook post at 3.21pm on 22 May 2020, the mayoral committee member (MMC) for water and sanitation, councillor Tiisetso Nketle also dressed in ANC regalia, rolled up her sleeves to deliver food parcels to residents of the Ramaphosa and Joe Slovo Informal Settlements.

Ekurhuleni’s Members of the Mayoral Committee rolled up their sleeves to deliver food parcels to residents of Ramaphosa and Joe Slovo informal settlements #CoEcares #CoEfoodbank Posted by City of Ekurhuleni on Friday, 22 May 2020

“This is despite Gauteng Premier David Makhura indicating that food should be given to those in need, not be distributed along political lines and that councillors and politicians should stay away from the distribution of food parcels.

“The role of councillors is simply to identify those in need.

“It is shocking that the ANC is using the Covid-19 crisis to promote their party to vulnerable residents in Ekurhuleni.”

The councillor said the DA called on all those distributing food aides to do so fairly and not on the basis of which political party people belonged to, the colour of their skin or what language they spoke.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

