Malema tells NDZ he supports ongoing tobacco and alcohol ban – report

Dlamini-Zuma is reported to have presented the same concerns to opposition parties about the health impact of smoking which she had earlier shared with the National Coronavirus Command Council.

According to the report, the EFF, African Christian Democratic Party and Al Jama-ah did not agree with a current government proposal to allow alcohol sales from Monday to Thursday at level 3 for off-site consumption.

They, however, agreed with Dlamini-Zuma’s plan to keep the cigarette ban in place, which earlier reports suggested she has been pushing to keep in place even if South Africa goes down to level 1. Malema also agreed with this.

Dlamini-Zuma had reportedly come across an international study suggesting that smokers are more at risk of dying from Covid-19 and end up on ventilators at a greater rate than everyone else. She was using this to back up her proposal.

“She is said to have been strongly supported by EFF leader Julius Malema, who agreed the tobacco ban must be in place until level 1,” reported the Sunday Times.