Zille to table way forward on Tshwane council court ruling

The DA’s federal council chair Helen Zille will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the Tshwane council’s court proceedings, including the DA’s request to enforce the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling restoring immediate governance of the Tshwane metro council.

Zille is also expected to unpack the city’s latest annual report at 4pm.

As the future of the capital city remains in limbo, the DA has filed papers calling for the immediate implementation of a High Court in Pretoria order which declared the dissolution of the Tshwane council unlawful.

The party filed papers for a section 18 application at the High Court in Pretoria despite appeals from both the ANC and the EFF who intend to take their fight to oppose the DA over Tshwane to the Constitutional Court.

In late April, Judge Dunstan Mlambo set aside cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile and the Gauteng provincial government’s decision from 4 March to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

Afterwards, the ANC and EFF launched applications appealing Mlambo’s ruling.

Labelling the ruling confusing, Maile said the Gauteng provincial government would appeal it as they needed more clarity.

Maile spearheaded the announcement of 10 administrators who were appointed to take charge of Tshwane after it was placed under administration.

