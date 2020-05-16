ANC welcomes investigation of alleged corruption ‘implicating’ state printing works CEO

In a statement on Saturday, the ANC study group on home affairs said Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi had made them aware of a preliminary investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption at the Government Printing Works implicating the acting CEO, Angela Fosi.

They said they under that the matter had been referred to the Public Service Commission to investigate; the portfolio committee had directed the minister to conduct a full investigation into the governance structures at the printing works, including supply chain management, human resources and security systems; and Motsoaledi would subsequently brief the portfolio committee on a preliminary report by the end of May.

Acting caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said they were satisfied with the steps taken thus far by the minister and believed the rule of law and due diligence would have to “be followed to the letter”.

“It is with regret therefore that the DA has maliciously chosen to undermine the proposed processes by accusing ANC members on the committee of defending maladministration and corruption, thus undermining the principle of natural justice in its attempts at scoring cheap political points.”

They said ANC members were being directed by their 54th national conference resolutions to “fight against corruption and maladministration in all its forms in both public and private institutions in the interest of clean governance”.

The Government Printing Works produces security printed matter maintenance such as passports, identity documents, visas and related publishing.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

