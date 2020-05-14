Ndlozi thinks Dlamini-Zuma’s address will be much more clearer than the president’s

EFF parliamentary member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was not impressed by the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa’s address was billed as a possible announcement to move the country down from Level 4 lockdown to level 3, opposition parties accused the president of saying nothing.

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa delivered a speech with very little detail.

Steenhuisen said in a statement: “Essentially, he doubled down on what has been a tragically flawed approach that has wreaked catastrophic, unnecessary and possibly irreparable damage to our country.”

The biggest announcement was that the government is considering moving the country to Level 3 at the end of May.

Ndlozi tweeted his frustrations with the president’s address: “What is he saying? I’ll be announcing Level three, but not today. Maybe end of May. I’ll be announcing economic measures, but not today?

“What is his message today… or he is complying with Baas Steen’s command that he must talk?”

Ndlozi suggested that the president caved under the pressure from the DA and the public to address the nation on the latest developments on fighting Covid-19.

Ndlozi said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would have better answers and be more clear when she makes an address.

There has been miscommunication before from the government, most notably when Ramaphosa announced that cigarettes could be sold under Level 4 with Dlamini-Zuma retracting this statement.

Ndlozi also expressed his concern on the highest record of daily new cases of Covid-19 to date: “SA records highest Covid-19 daily new infection: 724. “Ramaphosa thinks we are stupid, he announced the total cases of Covid-19 as opposed to daily new cases. Today SA recorded the highest number of new local cases since the Covid-19 outbreak: 724.”

