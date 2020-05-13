Politics 13.5.2020 01:54 pm

Mashaba says his new political party needs a name, and why he won’t be kissing Helen

Citizen reporter
Mashaba says his new political party needs a name, and why he won’t be kissing Helen

Former DA Johannesburg mayor and founder of The People's Dialogue, Herman Mashaba. Image: Twitter/@HermanMashaba

Herman Mashaba has said he listened to South Africans who took part in The People’s Dialogue survey engagement, urging him to launch a political party. 

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will officially launch his new political party in August this year.

In a statement, Mashaba said: “It is obviously difficult to be more precise with a date or an event type, given the uncertainty that exists from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, I remain resolute.

“While some of the information and surprises relating to this party will have to wait until the launch, let me share with you what I can right now.

“Despite this uncertainty, which promises to remain a feature of the months to come, I can say without any doubt that we will launch this political party to contest the 2021 local government elections next year.”

Mashaba said they would allow anyone to join the party but warned there was one condition, the person must be committed to public service.

“We don’t want people who are looking for positions, or looking to fill their stomachs, ” Mashaba tweeted.

Mashaba said he listened to South Africans who took part in The People’s Dialogue survey engagement, urging him to launch a political party.

In several tweets, Mashaba said the party would not be called The People’s Dialogue: “Early next week, we will be releasing a platform for you, the people of South Africa, to suggest a name.”

Asked what will happen to The People’s Dialogue, Mashaba said: “The People’s Dialogue will remain as an NPO, and will be a think-tank for our political party. We want to build deep roots so that we can grow strong in the coming years.”

He joked that he won’t be kissing Helen Zille anytime soon, saying his political party won’t end up like an Agang SA.

“On a serious note, I can share that we will not be contesting all municipalities in South Africa. This is the mistake that many new political parties make.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula says ‘sleeping drunk driver’ arrested in ANC shirt ‘didn’t say he is ANC’ 7.5.2020
Mashaba urges Mboweni ‘to save country’ and ‘to hell with ANC political consequences’ 7.5.2020
Herman Mashaba releases final report after weeks of dialogue, calls for electoral reform 29.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation ‘Lotto looter’ Leslie Ramulifho’s ‘doctored bank statements’ handed to the police

Africa Surge in child mortality forecast in pandemic-hit developing countries

Africa US virus expert warns of dangers as countries reopen

Business News ‘Significant’ improvement to UIF relief scheme

Government Draft laws on cooked food for the poor will make them even more vulnerable – WC govt


today in print

Read Today's edition