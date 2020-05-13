Mashaba says his new political party needs a name, and why he won’t be kissing Helen

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will officially launch his new political party in August this year.

In a statement, Mashaba said: “It is obviously difficult to be more precise with a date or an event type, given the uncertainty that exists from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, I remain resolute.

“While some of the information and surprises relating to this party will have to wait until the launch, let me share with you what I can right now.

“Despite this uncertainty, which promises to remain a feature of the months to come, I can say without any doubt that we will launch this political party to contest the 2021 local government elections next year.”

Mashaba said they would allow anyone to join the party but warned there was one condition, the person must be committed to public service.

“We don’t want people who are looking for positions, or looking to fill their stomachs, ” Mashaba tweeted.

A warning: We will allow any person from any political party to join us, but there is one condition: You must be committed to PUBLIC SERVICE. We don't want people who are looking for positions, or looking to fill their stomachs.#ThePeoplesDialogue — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 13, 2020

Mashaba said he listened to South Africans who took part in The People’s Dialogue survey engagement, urging him to launch a political party.

In several tweets, Mashaba said the party would not be called The People’s Dialogue: “Early next week, we will be releasing a platform for you, the people of South Africa, to suggest a name.”

For those wondering about the name of the political party. It will not be called #ThePeoplesDialogue. Early next week, we will be releasing a platform for you, the people of South Africa, to suggest a name. We truly believe in putting your voice first ????????☝???? — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 13, 2020

Asked what will happen to The People’s Dialogue, Mashaba said: “The People’s Dialogue will remain as an NPO, and will be a think-tank for our political party. We want to build deep roots so that we can grow strong in the coming years.”

#ThePeoplesDialogue will remain as an NPO, and will be a think-tank for our political party. We want to build deep roots so that we can grow strong in the coming years. https://t.co/g3oOHzWtDH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 13, 2020

He joked that he won’t be kissing Helen Zille anytime soon, saying his political party won’t end up like an Agang SA.

“On a serious note, I can share that we will not be contesting all municipalities in South Africa. This is the mistake that many new political parties make.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

