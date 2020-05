Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has fired his provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba, for bringing his name and that of his administration into disrepute, but the defiant Seloba has promised not to go down without a fight. Mathabatha‘s office said Seloba was served with sanctions from the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing which recommended that he should be fired. The office confirmed on Sunday that Seloba has been fired. “Yes we can confirm that the Premier has fired Seloba. The premier was only acting on the recommendations of the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, which recommended that Mr Seloba must be...

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has fired his provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba, for bringing his name and that of his administration into disrepute, but the defiant Seloba has promised not to go down without a fight.

Mathabatha‘s office said Seloba was served with sanctions from the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing which recommended that he should be fired. The office confirmed on Sunday that Seloba has been fired.

“Yes we can confirm that the Premier has fired Seloba. The premier was only acting on the recommendations of the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, which recommended that Mr Seloba must be dismissed,” said Mathabatha spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha.

“We have implemented the recommendations and I can assure you that Mr Seloba is fully aware that he is no longer in the employ of the Limpopo provincial government. We are only waiting for him to come and collect his treasured belongings from the office tomorrow”.

Seloba was found guilty on four serious charges, including insubordination, bringing the name of the employer into disrepute, contravention of paragraph 12 of the Public Service Regulations, and improper conduct or unethical behavior. He was accused of failing to give correspondence for mitigation in spite of several requests to do so messages by the disciplinary committee.

Among the charges he faced, Seloba was accused of feeding the leader of the opposition, Jossey Buthane with private and sensitive information about the premier and some members of his executive Council (MECs).

Buthane posted the allegations on social media platforms, leading to his suspension in November last year.

He also allegedly told Buthane that Mathabatha would sometimes miss very important meetings, including those for which accommodation had already been booked, because of alcohol consumption. Seloba allegedly further told Buthane that Mathabatha would go on official international trips with a bodyguard, but when he boarded the connecting flight the bodyguard would be nowhere to be seen, constituting wasteful expenditure.

Seloba on Sunday accused Mathabatha of trying to force him to disrespect the president and the lockdown regulations.

“I have done nothing wrong. My sin was for failing to provide the committee with my mitigations because of the lockdown.

“I am a law abiding citizen and I had no intentions to contravene the lockdown regulation as set out by the first citizen of this country. I am going to fight the Premier with everything I have and prove to those doubting Thomasses that he has no leg to stand on,” said Seloba.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) at the Premier’s Office backed Seloba.

“We are concerned that a premier, who is supposed to be a custodian of the lockdown regulations at a provincial level, would compel an employee to violate the lockdown regulations. It is even more worrying to learn that the premier went on to pressurize the chairperson of the hearing to finalise the proceedings of the DC knowing very well that both Mr Seloba, his legal counsels, and their services are not classified as essential services.

“Mathabatha also knows very well that for Mr Seloba to walk or drive in public without permit during lockdown would be against the president’s plea for everyone to stay at home,” said Nehawu Samson Magomane Branch chairperson, Norman Mavhunga.

Mavhunga said the union has written to the Premier to object to the dismissal and to the president to ask Mathabatha to apply his mind on the matter.

