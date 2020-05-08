DA wants De Lille to provide clarity on conditions at quarantine sites

The DA has called on the minister of public works and infrastructure, Patricia De Lille, to provide clarity on the “chaos” at quarantine sites.

“The DA calls on De Lille to play open cards on her department’s seeming mismanagement of quarantine accommodation for South Africans who are returning home,” said DA MP Samantha Graham-Maré in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after eNCA reported that about 100 people had lodged complaints about six other government-owned quarantine sites that were reported to be in poor condition.

Graham-Maré said De Lille’s department had forked out more than R28 million on privately owned establishments to accommodate citizens who had to be quarantined.

She said when members of the public works portfolio committee asked the minister about the process of allocating people to 4- and 5-star hotels, as opposed to government-owned sites and less expensive hotels, she defended the decision by saying that many of the sites were not suitable.

“However, it has now emerged that a number of repatriated citizens have in fact been accommodated at government facilities, instead of the privately owned establishments the department has already paid for.

“De Lille stated that she is investigating a ‘scam’ in her department where officials have been moving passengers to unapproved sites and ‘pocketing’ the difference between those sites and the hotels that were arranged,” the MP said.

Graham-Maré said the DA called for an investigation into these allegations to be independent and transparent, as this was not the first time her department had been embroiled in dodgy dealings during the announcement of the state of disaster.

“Since the announcement of the state of disaster and the Covid-19 lockdown, government and volunteers have worked together to repatriate more than 4,000 South Africans and, to date, over 3,200 of our citizens have been brought home.

“After a number of hugely successful and seamless operations, chaos has suddenly ensued and the blame lies squarely at the feet of minister De Lille and her department,” she said.

The MP said De Lille’s excuse that her department required a lead time of 72 hours was ridiculous and impracticable after citizens were repatriated from the United States and Qatar this week.

“Surely, if sites have been identified in advance, paid for by the public works department and accredited by the department of health … these sites should have been ready in time for the arrival of South Africans as they are not being used for any other purpose,” she said.

Graham-Maré said the party was also concerned that De Lille’s demand for a 72-hour lead time would have further challenges as more flights were expected to bring South Africans home.

“We have submitted parliamentary questions to the minister for further clarity on the chaos surrounding quarantine sites.

“Despite assurances by her department that they are in a state of readiness to address the quarantine needs arising from the Covid-19 crisis, it appears that there is a great deal of confusion and mismanagement,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the Zithabiseni quarantine site in Mpumalanga must close immediately due to its poor conditions.

The court also ordered the government to give reasons on why the site was chosen for quarantine purposes within two weeks.

According to Freedom Front Plus MP Philip Van Staden, people at the sites, including Lephalale, Upington, Modimolle and Springbok, had approached the party for assistance regarding the conditions on the sites.

