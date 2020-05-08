Ndlozi says DA a bunch of ‘Covid-19 denialists’ who ‘wreck havoc where they govern’

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi claimed on Wednesday that the Democratic Alliance were “Covid-19 denialists” and that they “wreck [sic] havoc where they govern”.

Ndlozi has consistently expressed alarm about the spread of coronavirus and has been advocating for the country to remain in total hard lockdown for as long as possible.

His comment came after Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mhkize raised concern about the increasing Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape. DA supporters, however, have argued that among the reasons they have a higher number of recorded cases are merely that the Western Cape has been more efficient in doing tests and confirming cases.

“The DA is a bunch of Covid-19 denialists … that is why ‘where they govern’ it’s wrecking [sic] havoc!” he said on Twitter.

Ndlozi also spoke about former president Jacob Zuma claiming that he blamed everyone for his downfall despite never failing in an ANC election race.

He was commenting on Zuma’s tell-all interviews with his son Duduzane Zuma in a conversation which touched on topics such as state capture, Deputy President David Mabuza’s alleged poisoning plot, and the decisions the country had taken amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Madoda, two former presidents Mbeki & Motlanthe also made mistakes, but you don’t hear them going around blaming others for their mistakes or for losing ANC presidential race. But the narcissist Jacob Zuma, who never lost ANC election race, blames everyone for his downfall! Mxm,” the EFF MP said.

On Thursday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced that the province had recorded 4,049 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with the number of deaths standing at 76.

Winde said there were 1,333 recoveries and 2,640 active cases and the province had done 50,288 tests and 150 patients were hospitalised.

He said that of those in hospital, 61 were in ICU.

Meanwhile, a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, which stems from his alleged discharge of a firearm in public, was postponed to 16 July due to lockdown regulations prohibiting interprovincial travel.

Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, face charges related to the alleged discharge of a firearm at the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape in 2018.

