Zuma says his son was right to ‘save’ Mabuza, despite Nasrec, where ‘money won’

Former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma have published the second part of their interview in which they discuss the 2017 ANC conference, Deputy President David Mabuza and and the decisions taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ALSO READ: Duduzane tells Zuma why the total Covid lockdown was wrong, and civil unrest is coming

Zuma commended his son for helping to save Mabuza’s life, saying they would do it again for the deputy president despite what may have happened at the Nasrec conference.

“He was clear and is still clear that we saved his life. You would think that after that trip only a few things would separate the two of you. We saved a life and we did not hesitate to do it. I think he will be grateful for a long time. It is a story that one day should be put on record so that people will know what goes on behind the scenes,” said Zuma, to which Duduzane responded: “If I have to do it again, I would. Wherever he is, whatever he’s doing, I hope he’s doing well and should keep doing what he is doing. This is life and we love him.”

Mabuza has thus far refused to answer to media queries on whether Duduzane indeed helped to save his life.

ALSO READ: Duduzane tells Zuma he’ll one day ask Mabuza why they no longer talk

In the interview, Zuma bemoaned the results of the Nasrec conference, which saw Cyril Ramaphosa being voted ANC president in a contest against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The former president said the conference had bee important for the ANC and decisions made were made knowing what each candidate would bring to the table.

“We knew each other well,” he said.

He said that instead of the ANC’s ideology, money won.

“The unexpected happened there because there was a very clear direction that the membership was taking, but unfortunately the issue of money came in in a manner that had never happened before. Which means you’re either going to move with the ANC and see what happens or you’re turning the ANC into a money organisation. Once money played its role, it meant the ideological standing of the ANC was being battered.

“Few comrades behaved in a very funny way. One comrade even asked where the money was during the conference. Nasrec left scars that will take time to heal. People were intimidated with hunger,” said Zuma.

The biggest pain, however, for Zuma was when he was asked to step down as president.

“It was the first time the ANC recalled a president who had done absolutely nothing [wrong]. It was done deliberately so that the new president could have time to prepare for the elections. It was a big lesson and I hope the ANC has learned.”

His comments on the conference were not coming from a place of bitterness, but reality and facts, he said.

“That money was used to influence cadres is not sour grapes, it’s reality. That I was removed without reasons is not sour grapes, it’s reality.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.