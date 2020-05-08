Politics 8.5.2020 06:05 am

‘Obsessed’ Maile’s Tshwane council ruling appeal ‘a waste of time’

Rorisang Kgosana
‘Obsessed’ Maile’s Tshwane council ruling appeal ‘a waste of time’

EFF and ANC councillors can be seen walking out of the Tshwane council meeting, collapsing Council, 16 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Maile and Gauteng Premier David Makhura should have found other ways of intervention by finding out how Tshwane could be assisted in improving its performance, an analyst said.

Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile was obsessed with unseating the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane and heading back to the courts to fight for the capital city was a waste of time, said a political analyst.

Maile announced yesterday he would be heading to the Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria last week, which overturned the provincial government’s decision to place Tshwane under administration.

This after Maile and Gauteng Premier David Makhura had dissolved the Tshwane council in March, saying the city was at a political impasse and failed to deliver services.

The high court, however, ordered last week that the dissolved council resume and that the team of administrators vacate the city by the end of the week.

But according to Maile, the high court misinterpreted the constitution’s Section 139, which was the base for the province to dissolve the municipal council.

“The high court judgment has created more confusion as opposed to providing greater clarity on the dynamic interplay between provincial and local government.

“As a result, we feel it is important that a higher court, such as the Constitutional Court, clarify this once and for all, in a precedent-setting [and] binding manner,” he said.

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said the MEC and Makhura should have found other ways of intervention by finding out how Tshwane could be assisted in improving its performance.

“I think what the court is saying is that it was not in his [Maile’s] thinking to assist the municipality to perform,” he said.

Maile had been obsessed with unseating the DA from the metro. Unfortunately, he did not seem to be winning.

“He is wasting his time. But supposing he wins, in the court of public opinion, this will still linger on and it is damaging to the ANC,” said Teffo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshwane disaster centre temporarily closed after second official tests positive 7.5.2020
Maile to appeal high court ruling on Tshwane council dissolution 7.5.2020
DA ready to fight back as Maile tries to appeal Tshwane council judgment 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition