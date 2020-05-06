ANC to probe KZN members for taking pictures while distributing food

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating some of its members for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute after they took pictures and posted them on social media while distributing food hampers to the public, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said on Wednesday.

“The PEC [provincial executive committee] will take action against any of our members seen deliberately taking footage and pictures when distributing food to our people.

“We consider this conduct as insensitive, devoid of humility and inconsistent with the value system of our movement,” he said.

Ntuli was addressing journalists via a Zoom meeting on Covid-19 and the party’s stance on issues surrounding the pandemic.

“The provincial executive committee directed the provincial working committee to investigate all allegations of misdemeanors and malfeasance involving any of our members and take decisive steps against wrongdoing.”

He said senior members of the party were concerned about the move and vowed action would be taken against those who erred.

“We are deeply concerned about negative reportage signalling the mishandling of food relief packages allocated to our people in some parts of our province, and once all the necessary information has been collected, action will be taken against those involved.”

Ntuli said there was no need to publish helping the needy.

“The PEC knows and remains convinced that it is possible to help our people in an effort to overcome hunger and poverty without parading that work through social networks and media.”

He said the PEC emphasised the need to honour the party because it was a “profound historic responsibility to resist any development that poses a threat to its glorious history and prestige”.

“Consequently, it is the duty of the elected leadership to ensure that party line is adhered to and act decisively against deviants.”

