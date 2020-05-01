National flag lowered in honour of Denis Goldberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared days of national mourning for the struggle stalwart Mr Denis Goldberg who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 30 April 2020.

In terms of this declaration, the National Flag is to fly at half-mast at every station in the country from today, Friday, 1 May 2020, to Monday, 4 May 2020, as a mark of respect and in observance of days of national mourning for Mr Goldberg, who passed away at the age of 87.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his deep condolences at the passing of Mr Goldberg and said “At this time we cannot say our goodbyes in person and in our numbers. May the silent prayers and gratitude of the people of South Africa carry his brave and patriotic soul to its final rest.”

