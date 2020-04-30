EFF Gauteng calls for change in food parcel distribution to reduce corruption

The EFF in Gauteng has called for a change in the distribution of food parcels in the province to reduce the involvement of politicians in the process as well as corruption.

The red berets have urged the provincial government to rather make use of smart vouchers and cash transfers for recipients who are already on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) database.

“Not only will it reduce corruption but will ensure that the relief reaches intended recipients on time,” the party said in a statement.

The party said the system of distributing food parcels during lockdown should be transparent.

The EFF said it notes “with sadness the sporadic” community protests in certain parts of the province, in particular, in Booysens squatter camp over food parcels.

“EFF Gauteng warned them that manipulation on who receives food parcels by ANC councillors is a ticking bomb and must be ended abruptly to prevent further sowing of divisions within communities.”

The red berets blamed Gauteng Premier David “Makhura’s ANC-led government” of dragging its feet with bringing “the miscreants to justice”.

“Gauteng ANC politicians and government officials must stop using Covid-19 to advance their political agendas,” the party said.

The EFF said it had on a number of occasions brought it to acting Gauteng MEC for social development Panyaza Lesufi’s attention that activists and “needy residents” across the province have indicated to the red berets that “requests submitted as per Gauteng government guidelines to the centralised provincial emails are never attended”, with nothing materialising from them.

“In a few instances, the emails sent only generated reference numbers and that was the last time they heard from the government.

“To our dismay, ANC councillors/MPLS and activists in cahoots with social development officials have been running around distributing food parcels to their own members.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

