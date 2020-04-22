ANC councillor suspended from Brand SA board after arrest for ‘lockdown party’

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu welcomed the suspension of Tebogo Mamorobela from the Board of Trustees of Brand South Africa pending the outcome of an inquiry into her possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

Last week, footage of Mamorobela – also an executive committee member of the Makhado municipality – allegedly throwing a birthday party for herself the previous weekend went viral; she and her guests were even shouting Police Minister Bheki Cele’s name asking, “Where is Cele?”

Another ANC Cadre, Tebogo Mamorobela, busted after posting this video of her throwing a birthday bash for herself on Sunday. Their brand is lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/aglMUHzfjv — Matlala Setlhalogile (@Matlala_S) April 16, 2020

Tebogo Mamorobela, EXCO member of the Makhado Municipality and also a board member of #BrandSA having a party with friends while shouting @GenBheki_Cele 's name. It's clear that @MYANC leaders are so determined to disobey the call by President @CyrilRamaphosa. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/ausOD9wkbC — Lindelani Mulaudzi (@Lindela86484201) April 16, 2020

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed last week that three people were arrested and appeared in the Louis Trichardt Magistrates Court on Friday.

The suspects were named as Mamorobela, Herold Musobi, 50 and Matshusa Khathutshelo, 33. They were released on bail of R1,000 each and their case was remanded to June 5 for further investigation.

Mthembu received a report from the Brand SA board of trustees indicating the suspension of Mamorobela in terms of Clause 25 of the Trust Deed, following the charges laid against her in Limpopo for violating the national lockdown regulations in terms of the National Disaster Management Act by allegedly hosting a lockdown party.

The minister viewed these allegations in a very serious light.

“It is incumbent of all of us to respect the lockdown regulations which are intended to save the lives of South Africans. It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the board to institute a full independent inquiry into this matter,” said Mthembu.

The ANC in the Vhembe Region reportedly also called for a one-month salary deduction for Mamorobela and suspended her on Friday.

The DA also laid charges against the councillor.

