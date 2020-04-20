DA accuses ANC councillor of charging R3 per house to get food parcels

The DA has said they will register a case of fraud and corruption against ANC councillor Paseka Johannes Mabaso for “stealing from households, who were yet to receive food parcels, by collecting R3 for buying data”.

DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe said in a statement on Monday that the party would register the cases against the Ward 6 Midvaal Local Municipality councillor at a local police station in the area.

Nt’sekhe alleged that Mabaso and his team had been going door to door collecting details of the people in need of food parcels and charging each household R3.

“It is alleged that councillor Mabaso claims that the R3 is for buying data to be used to submit the food parcel request via email to the Gauteng department of social development,” she said.

Nt’sekhe said Mabaso and his team could collect R22,935 if they covered the entire Ward 6 since it accommodated about 7,645 households.

“It is a disgrace that councillor Mabaso is allegedly stealing from the poor who are in desperate need of food while councillors are provided with laptops, cellphones and allowances for data to assist the residents,” she said.

The MPL further said there were allegations that in Sebokeng Ward 28 the residents were persuaded to complete and sign ANC membership forms for them to receive food parcels.

She said the residents were being told that they must vote for the current ANC councillor for a second term next year in the 2021 local government elections.

“These allegations are serious and point to the exploitation of the poor by the ANC during this critical period.

“The fact that the department has also shut down its call centre because it was inundated with calls and requests for food parcels from hungry citizens has created loopholes for corrupt councillors to steal money from the poor,” Nt’sekhe said.

The DA called on authorities to investigate the matter.

“We also call on the acting Gauteng MEC for social development, Panyaza Lesufi, to urgently investigate these allegations and ensure that the food parcels reach the needy without considering political affiliations,” she concluded.

Last Thursday, the DA in Northern Cape called on the Dawid Kruiper Municipality to take criminal action against the Ward 14 councillor and committee members accused of stealing food parcels in Leerkans.

The DA’s provincial chairperson, Harold McGluwa, said Leerkans community members reported the councillor and committee members in question to the police.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

