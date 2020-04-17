Covid-19 17.4.2020 07:18 pm

Two Nelson Mandela Bay councillors accused of breaking lockdown laws

News24 Wire
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

Two Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have been arrested and fined for contravening lockdown regulations, says the ANC in the Eastern Cape, which wants the municipality to take disciplinary action against them.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said police had acted against ward 20 councillor Morris Ngabase and ward 29 councillor Vukile Dyele.

Ngabase allegedly issued illegal permits to taxi drivers, while Dyele is accused of holding public meetings.

On Thursday, The Herald reported that the men had been arrested and released after being fined R5 000 at the New Brighton police station.

Ngabase took over the position after the ANC retained the ward following the conviction of Bongo Nombiba for fraud and money laundering.

Disciplinary

Ngcukayitobi said: “We call upon the Nelson Mandela Bay Bay Municipality and [Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] MEC to urgently initiate disciplinary proceedings for breach of the Code of Conduct of Councillors, as their conduct brought the government into disrepute.”

On Thursday, Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha told News24 that he was not aware of the two instances, adding that he would be requesting more information from the municipal Speaker.

Ngcukayitobi said the majority of citizens, both in the province and across the country, had heeded the call to stay at home, “and the ANC calls on all South Africans to abide by the lockdown regulations, as well as precautionary measures which were announced by government as part of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Lock Down

