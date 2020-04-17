Reconsider some lockdown bans, or risk a backlash of non-compliance – Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) urged the government to reconsider certain regulations that did not “explicitly help citizens combat the Covid-19”.

“The DA welcomes certain aspects of government’s amended lockdown regulations, as announced and published today, but urges government to reconsider certain regulations that do not explicitly help citizens combat the virus,” DA Leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Thursday.

Steenhuisen said there was a need for regulations that made life easier for citizens, specifically essential workers, to access goods and services and to reduce the risk of mass hunger.

“The lockdown will only work if it promotes collaboration amongst citizens and certain regulations do not,” he said.

The DA leader said the decision to start opening up some sectors of the economy to allow workers back to work, under strictly controlled conditions, was the right one and in line with the party’s suggestion of a move towards “a smart lockdown”.

“We welcome the announcement that oil refineries, mines and artisanal trades, among others, have been given the green light to start working again. If conducted according to responsible hygiene and physical distancing standards, where possible, this will give our ailing economy a crucial boost,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the publication of the amended regulations was also an opportunity for government to “rethink some of the overly draconian measures that had been in place these past three weeks, and replace them with some common sense rules”.

He further said it was an opportunity they missed, and the danger was now that the country risked squandering “the initial goodwill and support for lockdown compliance”.

“Some of the regulations around essential goods and services, as well as the blanket ban on cigarettes and alcohol, seem to have less to do with combating the spread of the virus than with stamping down the authority of the state.

“The same can be said for the ban on neighbourhood watches. The longer these prohibitions remain part of the lockdown regulations, the bigger the chance of a widespread public backlash,” he said.

Steenhuisen said that every regulation must be measured against its efficacy in actually defeating Covid-19.

He said an increased public resistance to some aspects of the lockdown was seen already and incidents of looting had become more widespread over the past week.

“This will only increase as frustration mounts and as the economic reality sets in for millions who already live in poverty. South Africans are also increasingly turning to illicit sources of alcohol and cigarettes, and this is costing the state millions in lost tax revenue – money we can ill afford to lose now,” he said.

The DA leader said what started out three weeks ago as a movement with massive public buy-in now looked increasingly fragile and fraught with danger of social unrest.

“If President Ramaphosa and his cabinet don’t act soon in relaxing some of these prohibitions, he is going to lose the rational centre that has kept this lockdown intact and functioning until now,” he said.

He said once a backlash of non-compliance gains momentum, it would be near impossible to reverse.

“We need to keep ordinary South Africans on board if this lockdown is to achieve its goals. And for this to happen, government must treat the public as adults and as partners in this mission.

“This means reining in the elements of the SANDF and SAPS that are out of control in the streets, and it means relooking the regulations on the prohibition of the sale of certain goods where such prohibition ends up doing more harm than good,” he continued.

Steenhuisen said the DA’s proposal for “a smart lockdown” suggested a flexible, sustainable model whereby they can shift up and down between lockdown levels when and where necessary, including by using localised lockdowns.

“This will maximise our ability to work while still controlling the virus, but it is entirely dependent on a massive testing/tracing/tracking programme so that we are able to keep a close handle on when and where the virus is starting to flare up.

“Tests must have a 12 to 24 hour turnaround time. No expense or effort must be spared to get this right.

“But for any kind of lockdown plan to succeed, it is crucial that we first secure the buy-in and compliance of the public. And this is only possible when they are treated as responsible adults, and respected as citizens,” he concluded.

