EFF lays corruption charges against ANC MPL for ‘sending food parcels to her house’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Mpumalanga laid corruption charges on Wednesday against African National Congress (ANC) MPL Jeaneth Lizzy Thabethe.

According to the provincial party, the regional executive committee (REC) member directed a truck loading food parcels as relief for residents in the area during lockdown to her house.

“The EFF in MP will be laying a case of corruption today against the ANC MPL and REC member who directed the truck loading food parcels to her house,” the EFF’s Mpumalanga chairperson, Collen Sedibe, said.

“The MPL, Jeaneth Thabethe, is also the chairperson of the portfolio committee on social development,” he added.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance claimed on Wednesday to have been informed that five DA wards at the Emfuleni Local Municipality had been excluded from the distribution of food parcels while all the ANC wards benefited.

The party claimed some Gauteng department of social development officials and politicians had allegedly been stealing and unfairly distributing food parcels that were meant to assist financially strained families during this lockdown period.

