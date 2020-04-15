Covid-19 15.4.2020 11:56 am

DA to donate R1.5m to the Solidarity Fund

Citizen reporter
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Liza van Deventer

The money will come from the salaries of the party’s public representatives.

The Democratic Alliance’s federal executive has decided to donate R1.5 million to the Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses in distress as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the party’s national spokesperson Solly Malatsi, the financial contribution will be drawn from the salaries of the DA’s public representatives.

“In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers worth R200,000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives during this difficult time.

“Notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA public representatives are at liberty to make any additional financial contributions to the Solidarity Fund as individuals if they wish to do so.”

The party concluded by stating that it recognises that it is important for all role players in society to play a part in acting in the best interests of the country during this time.

