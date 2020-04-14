Makhura promises ‘fair’ distribution of food aid in Gauteng

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has promised that there would be no political interference in food aid distribution.

“There should be no patronage networks and no political interference,” he said on Tuesday while inspecting piles of food parcels.

Makhura said currently the system should be about reaching the 20% of Gauteng residents who were not food secure.

Some 2,000 households have been supplied with food to last them a month.

As well as this, many of those living on the streets have been struggling to feed themselves with the lockdown, which has affected their income.

The food parcels are also available for citizens who earn a combined household income of R3,600, as well as to recipients of Sassa grants.

