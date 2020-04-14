Covid-19 14.4.2020 02:05 pm

DA wants to know why ANC thinks it’s OK to call Covid-19 screeners ‘cadres’

Citizen reporter
DA wants to know why ANC thinks it’s OK to call Covid-19 screeners ‘cadres’

Testing in Bishop Lavis. Picture: Gallo Images

Trained community healthcare workers and volunteers carrying out screening are being referred to as though they’re ANC members.

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo said they wrote to the provincial Health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, to seek clarity over the processes of the ongoing Covid-19 community testing and screening in the province.

DA Limpopo provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the matter followed circulars released by the department of health on community testing and screening.

Smalle said the trained community healthcare workers and volunteers carrying out the screening were referred to as “cadres”.

“This term is widely and commonly used in the ANC and leaves concerns as to whether this crucial process in the fight against the coronavirus is transparent and being used for political gain,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Smalle suggested that “a more appropriate and unambiguous term could have been used” and further said the DA wanted assurance from Ramathuba that her department was not politicising the processes to conduct the screening.

He said the party also asked the MEC for clarity on how many people would carry out the screening; the process used in selecting them and the training provided to them; how many tests were planned to be carried out in the province and whether sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) had been procured for those carrying out the community screening.

“We have also raised concerns around screening at areas such as bus stops where it will be difficult to maintain social distancing,” he said.

Smalle added that while the DA acknowledged all the efforts of Ramathuba and the provincial government, the potential politicising of the community screening and testing was unnecessary and unacceptable.

“We should all be working together a time when the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has called for unity among all of us as we attempt to flatten the curve,” he said.

He said the party remained committed to assisting and supporting all efforts in defeating the spread of Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC warns councillors they are not above the law 14.4.2020
ANC councillor arrested twice for allegedly issuing fraudulent business permits 12.4.2020
ANC welcomes decision to extend national lockdown 10.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique

Business News Will Dis-Chem treat all landlords equally?

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?


today in print

Read Today's edition