Politics 9.4.2020 12:44 pm

EFF Gauteng to lay fraud, corruption charges against Makhura, finance MEC

Citizen reporter
EFF Gauteng to lay fraud, corruption charges against Makhura, finance MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, July 5, 2019. Image: Supplied by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Deputy provincial chairperson, Itani Mukwevho will register the case at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Thursday.

Gauteng’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they will lay fraud and corruption charges against the province’s Premier David Makhura and MEC for finance and e-government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The EFF said the charges were related to circumventing supply chain procedures by both Makhura and Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The party said their deputy provincial chairperson, Itani Mukwevho, would register the case at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Thursday.

This comes after the provincial legislature sent an email to Nkomo-Ralehoko on Wednesday, 8 April regarding the alleged irregular awarding of contract In21T Technologies involving the MEC.

“The EFF wishes to submit its disgust [towards the] criminality and sheer disregard of the supply chain management by the Gauteng department of e-government under your leadership and your alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of more than R30 million tender to In21T Technologies,” the provincial legislature said in the email.

The EFF said the manner in which the bidding for the tender was done was “very suspicious”.

“Under no normal circumstances, a tender to the value of R30 million could be approved within 24 hours.”

The party further called for the Gauteng provincial government to launch an investigation into the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA wants Lesufi’s head for R30m cyber security tender 8.4.2020
Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued 3.4.2020
Eskom to receive final investigation report into corruption allegations against COO 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


today in print

Read Today's edition