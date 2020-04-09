EFF Gauteng to lay fraud, corruption charges against Makhura, finance MEC

Gauteng’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they will lay fraud and corruption charges against the province’s Premier David Makhura and MEC for finance and e-government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The EFF said the charges were related to circumventing supply chain procedures by both Makhura and Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The party said their deputy provincial chairperson, Itani Mukwevho, would register the case at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Thursday.

This comes after the provincial legislature sent an email to Nkomo-Ralehoko on Wednesday, 8 April regarding the alleged irregular awarding of contract In21T Technologies involving the MEC.

“The EFF wishes to submit its disgust [towards the] criminality and sheer disregard of the supply chain management by the Gauteng department of e-government under your leadership and your alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of more than R30 million tender to In21T Technologies,” the provincial legislature said in the email.

The EFF said the manner in which the bidding for the tender was done was “very suspicious”.

“Under no normal circumstances, a tender to the value of R30 million could be approved within 24 hours.”

The party further called for the Gauteng provincial government to launch an investigation into the matter.

Gauteng EFF letter on the irregular awarding of contract to IN2IT Technologies

