EFF disturbed by provision given to ‘Stellenbosch lobby’ to export wine during lockdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said they were disturbed by the provision given to the “Stellenbosch lobby” to continue to export wine, while the sale of alcohol in the country had been prohibited during lockdown.

“The supposed wine industry, through proxy wine advocates such as Vinpro, which have been granted this relief are simply lobby groups of the Rupert family that continues to be given privileged rights above others in this country due to their proximity to those in government,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The party said the provision given to the wine industry to continue exporting and making a profit while other industries had stopped, was an expression of how great the capture the Stellenbosch lobby had over the government.

“This is after the very same Rupert has been allowed to establish a loan-shark scheme under the guise of philanthropy,” the EFF said.

The EFF said the “scheme” would indebt small business in the country, by giving out loans and avoiding all licensing process that would normally be required due to its mask of aid.

“The capture of the state by white-monopoly capital is being consolidated at a time of human crisis and the ruling government is complicit.

“Rupert must not be allowed to export wine, a non-essential service, while other sectors of business that do not have the privilege of rich lobby groups are restricted from operating,” the party said.

The EFF said the legitimacy and integrity of the lockdown was being undermined by those in power and their handlers on a daily basis.

“As days pass, we must not be surprised when ordinary citizens follow the example being set by those in power. An example of undermining lockdown regulations by having the law apply to certain citizens and not others,” the EFF said.

The party’s comments also come after two truck drivers working for SAB were arrested and liquor worth an estimated R28 million was confiscated in Kagiso on Gauteng’s West Rand on Wednesday morning.

“The EFF rejects the logic that suggests the movement of alcohol by South African Breweries (SAB) must be permitted and is essential.

“SAB has put the lives of these workers at risk for a service that was by no means essential in the midst of a national lockdown to combat a global pandemic.

“Provisions to them for permits to conduct this movement of alcohol should be revoked and the employers who put the lives of workers at risk for the movement of alcohol products must be investigated,” the party said.

