DA slams Limpopo mayor for ‘campaigning for ANC with his posse’ during Covid-19

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has called on Sekhukune district mayor Stan Ramaila, as well as municipal officials and councillors, “to leave their party regalia at home” during the Covid-19 awareness programmes.

The party accused Ramaila and his “posse” of displaying “political self-interest”, which it condemned, during a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Marble Hall, where the mayor was reportedly accompanied by an ANC-branded vehicle.

In a statement, the leader of the DA in Limpopo, Jacques Smalle provided videos and a photograph and he said: “The politically branded vehicle formed part of the convoy that accompanied mayor Ramaila to events in the town.”

He said the DA found it “deplorable” that Ramaila could allow party politics at his mayoral events during a time of national crisis.

“In Limpopo, we have 19 cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus and we should be focusing our attention to combat any further spread of the virus in our vulnerable province and forget about cheap politicking,” said Smalle.

He said the DA called on the mayor, and officials and councillors that would accompany him to a programme on Friday “to leave their party regalia at home” and “solely focus on the Covid-19 awareness campaigns”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

