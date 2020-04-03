DA calls for investigation of KZN MM for alleged intimidation of councillors

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the uMgungundlovu District, KwaZulu-Natal, has called for an investigation into the conduct of the municipal manager (MM) Ray Ngcobo after he allegedly threatened to withhold the salaries of opposition councillors who walked out of a special council meeting.

The party’s caucus whip in the district municipality, Themba Hlatshwayo, said the DA had written to mayor Thobekile Maphumulo calling on her to investigate the matter.

“The walkout followed the ANC’s decision not to suspend Ngcobo for allegations of interfering with investigations into corruption in the district,” Hlatshwayo said.

He said the district’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was currently investigating allegations of corruption relating to maladministration and tender fraud.

“Ngcobo, who allegedly interfered with these investigations by threatening municipal employees, is now also under investigation by the unit,” Hlatshwayo said.

He said on 9 March, the DA requested that Ngcobo be placed on precautionary suspension amid the ongoing investigations against him “to ensure that he doesn’t continue interfering with the investigations”.

“When council resolved that Ngcobo would not be suspended, we walked out of the meeting in protest of the ruling. As we were walking out, the municipal manager threatened to withhold salaries of councillors who had walked out.

“While we don’t have a single concern about not receiving salaries for fighting for what is right and knowing that we acted in accordance with the law, we are extremely concerned about his irresponsible reaction which is a clear indication of his abuse of delegated authority. For him to have taken this decision in a heartbeat also brings into question his fitness for such a crucial position. His abuse of power is a direct threat to our municipality.

“This incident only intensifies our call for him to be placed under precautionary suspension. The municipality cannot be held at ransom by an individual who appears to be hell-bent on undermining the current investigation into his conduct.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.